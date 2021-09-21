I just don’t want to be busy anymore

I work in tech, I’m a parent, and I’m struggling with burnout.

If I’m honest, I’ve been running on fumes for a while. But there were enough milestones along the way to keep chasing that next moment of reprieve. The vacation. The promotion. The vaccine. The remodel.

But then the fumes ran out. And a bunch of life things hit at once, and I couldn’t see any reprieve in my horizon.

At first I tried to stay in denial, flooding myself with positive affirmations in an attempt to manifest mental calmness.